Bogdanovic notched 18 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 119-117 win over the Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Bogdanovic moved into the starting lineup Tuesday, replacing Dejounte Murray who was serving a one-game suspension. Playing increased minutes, Bogdanovic turned in his best postseason performance, helping the Hawks to an incredible come-from-behind victory. Murray should return for Game 6, sending Bogdanovic back to the bench. No matter his designation, Bogdanovic will need to keep his foot on the gas should the Hawks hope to force a Game 7.