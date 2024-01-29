Bogdanovic posted 24 points (7-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks over 38 minutes in Sunday's 126-125 win over Toronto

Bogdanovic got the start in place of the injured Dejounte Murray (hamstring), connecting on a team-high mark from three while adding a team-high pair of blocks and a team-high-tying pair of steals to go along with ending as one of three Hawks with 20 or more points. Bogdanovic has scored 24 or more points in five games this season, his first as a starter. He has now connected on four or more threes in 16 outings.