Bogdanovic finished Friday's 117-110 loss to the Kings with 212 points (4-14 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and five assists over 27 minutes.

Bogdanovic has failed to shoot 50.0 percent or better in five of his last six contests. Including Friday's loss, he's shooting 13-for-48 from three-point range, significantly lower than his 39.4 percent shooting from beyond the arc this season. Bogdanovic will look to break out of his recent shooting slump Sunday against the Wizards on New Year's Eve.