Bogdanovic (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old suffered the sprained ankle during Monday's matchup with the Knicks, but he was able to practice Tuesday and isn't expected to miss any game action. Bogdanovic is averaging 11.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 26.3 minutes through his first seven games with the Hawks.