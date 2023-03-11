Bogdanovic has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Celtics due to back tightness, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Bogdanovic will miss his third game of the calendar year due to back discomfort. With De'Andre Hunter (ankle) questionable, AJ Griffin, Garrison Mathews and Saddiq Bey could see expanded roles Saturday. Bogdanovic's next chance to play will come Monday against the Timberwolves.