Bogdanovic contributed 18 points (7-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes during Monday's 106-100 loss to the Raptors.

Since his five-game absence due to right knee soreness, Bogdanovic has come off the bench and scored in double figures in four straight games. During that stretch, he has averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 27.3 minutes. Regardless of whether or not he's in the starting lineup, Bogdanovic garners enough playing time and usage to be a viable fantasy option.