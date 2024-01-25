Bogdanovic supplied 17 points (6-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 134-112 loss to Golden State.

Wednesday marked an emotional game for Bogdanovic, who played for Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic in Belgrade. Milojevic's passing was a heartfelt backdrop for a game the Warriors seemed destined to win, but Bogdanovic undoubtedly fed on the emotionally-charged atmosphere as well. The sharpshooter converted four shots beyond the arc, which was his highest three-point total since drilling five against Oklahoma City three weeks ago.