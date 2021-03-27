Bodganovic is starting Friday's game against the Warriors, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Bogdanovic will join the starting lineup for the third time this season with Kevin Huerter taking on a bench role for Atlanta. Bogdanovic has averaged 14.4 points and 3.0 rebounds over 26.4 minutes per game across his past five appearances.
