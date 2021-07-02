Bogdanovic (knee) is in the starting lineup for Thursday's Game 5 against Milwaukee.

Bogdanovic was listed as probable ahead of Game 5 so it doesn't come as much of a surprise that he's playing once again. The 28-year-old guard has been dealing with right knee soreness since he left Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against Philadelphia but has not had to miss a game yet due to the issue. He's coming off one of his better playoff performances in which he had 20 points (7-19 FG, 6-14 3Pt), five assists, four steals and three rebounds in 33 minutes during Tuesday's win over Milwaukee. He should continue to be one of the primary scorers for the Hawks alongside Kevin Huerter and Lou Williams while Trae Young (foot) is sidelined for a second straight game.