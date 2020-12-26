Bogdanovic will join the starting five for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
With Danilo Gallinari (foot) sidelined, Bogdanovic will step into the starting five. In the opener -- a blowout win over the Bulls -- Bogdanovic posted 15 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes.
