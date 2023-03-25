Bogdanovic will start Saturday's game against the Pacers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Bogdanovic gets the nod at small forward with De'Andre Hunter (knee) out. In seven previous starts this season, Bogdanovic has averaged 16.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 31.6 minutes.
