Bogdanovic provided 28 points (9-14 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 125-106 victory over the Hornets.

Bogdanovic moved into the starting lineup at the expense of AJ Griffin, delivering another strong performance. Since returning from injury, he has now scored in double-digits in five of seven games. He has hit a combined 23 three-pointers over the past four games, putting together one of the best shooting streaks of his career. While he is a clear must-roster player, this might be an opportunity to sell high, given the Hawks are missing a number of key pieces.