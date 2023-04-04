Bogdanovic will enter the first unit for Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Bogdanovic will draw the start alongside Dejounte Murray in the Hawks backcourt with Trae Young (illness) sidelined. In eight starts this season, Bogdanovic has averaged 15.6 points,3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists over 31.7 minutes.