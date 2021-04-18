Bogdanovic accumulated 23 points (9-18 FG, 5-11 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block during Sunday's win over the Pacers.

The 28-year-old has now scored 20-plus points in nine out of his last 11 games, a span in which he's averaging 22.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 4.5 three-pointers and 1.5 steals. Bogdanovic's outstanding play has been instrumental in the Hawks' recent success with winning nine of their last 13 games. He'll look to keep the good times rolling Tuesday at home against the Magic.