Bogdanovic recorded two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds in 18 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Hornets.

Bogdanovic has been laying bricks lately, shooting only 30.8 percent from the field and 27.8 percent from three across the past four games, en route to just 5.8 points, 2.3 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 21.5 minutes. He's more reliant on making his threes than ever before, with 71 percent of his looks coming from beyond the arc compared to last season's mark of 56 percent, and he's taking six percent fewer shots at the rim. Bogdanovic will find his stroke again eventually, but he's not getting you points if he's not getting you threes at the moment.