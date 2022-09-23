Hawks GM Landry Fields said Friday that Bogdanovic (kneecap) is "not going to be 100 percent for training camp," Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Bogdanovic continues to progress in his rehab after undergoing offseason knee surgery to address inflammation in his right patella tendon, but he won't be fully healthy when camp begins Sept. 24. The Hawks' goal is to get Bogdanovic back to 100 percent in time for the season opener against Houston on Oct. 19, so he'll continue to have restrictions in camp and during the preseason as he ramps up for 2022-23.