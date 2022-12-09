Coach Nate McMillan revealed Friday that Bogdanovic will remain on a minutes limit for a few more games, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Precisely if or how Bogdanovic's minutes will be scaled up wasn't indicated in the remarks, but he's coming off 25 minutes against the Knicks in the team's last contest. Given that Bogdanovic has averaged around 29 minutes per contest in the previous four campaigns, it's safe to assume he will be held below that threshold for a little longer.