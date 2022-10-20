Bogdanovic (kneecap) is out for Friday's game against the Magic, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.
Bogdanovic continues to recover from offseason knee surgery and doesn't yet have a timetable to return to the court. Justin Holiday and AJ Griffin should continue to handle increased roles for Atlanta until Bogdanovic is cleared to play.
