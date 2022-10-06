Bogdanovic (kneecap) will not play in Thursday preseason matchup with the Bucks in Abu Dhabi, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Bogdanovic underwent offseason knee surgery to address inflammation in his right patella tendon. While it was expected that he wouldn't be fully back for preseason, his status for the regular season is now in question. Additionally, with the Hawks trading for Dejounte Murray, Bogdanovic will likely be the team's sixth man when he does return from injury.