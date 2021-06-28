Bogdanovic compiled just eight points (3-16 FG, 2-10 3Pt), three assists, three steals, two rebounds and one block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 113-102 loss to the Bucks.

Bogdanovic continues to struggle as he deals with an ongoing knee injury, shooting a woeful 3-of-16 from the floor in the loss. A positive to come out of the game was the fact he played 35 minutes, well up from his average of just 22.5 minutes across the first two games. Perhaps this is a sign his knee is feeling better and if that is indeed the case, it could simply be a matter of shaking off the rust before he finds his offensive rhythm.