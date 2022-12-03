Bogdanovic provided five points (2-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Friday's 117-109 victory over the Nuggets.

After a longer recovery period than expected, Bogdanovic made his return Friday. He struggled shooting the ball, and he also committed four turnovers. Still, the development is much-needed for the Hawks, who are expected to be without De'Andre Hunter (hip) for about a week and John Collins (ankle) for about two weeks. Bogdanovic should eventually settle into a high-minute sixth-man role. Last season with Atlanta, he averaged 15.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 29.3 minutes. The presence of Dejounte Murray could cut into Bogdanovic's usage a bit, but the latter should still be fantasy-viable in many formats.