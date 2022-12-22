Bogdanovic finished Wednesday's 110-108 loss to Chicago with 13 points (4-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 30 minutes.

After starting the previous two games, Bogdanovic came off the bench Wednesday and struggled from the field. He missed five of his first six shots before finding his range and scoring 10 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter. Even though he came off the bench, Bogdanovic still played all 12 minutes in the fourth quarter. The 30-year-old is averaging 17.6 points over nine games since returning from a knee injury that delayed his start to the season.