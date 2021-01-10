Bogdanovic (knee) has been diagnosed with an avulsion fracture in his right knee, as well as a bone bruise, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

We knew Bogdanovic was going to be set for a multigame absence, but this is a major setback for the guard, who exited Saturday's loss to the Hornets in the first half due to the injury. The Hawks have yet to release a recovery timetable, but Bogdanovic will likely miss significant time. Marc Stein of the New York Times reports that Atlanta is expected to provide an update later in the week.