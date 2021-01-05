Bogdanovic missed the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Knicks due to a sprained ankle, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Bogdanovic suffered the injury during Monday's contest, and he was forced out of the game as a result. The severity of the injury is unclear at this time.
More News
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Quiet off bench in win•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Nails six triples in loss•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Moving back to bench•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Starting for injured Gallinari•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Puts up 15 points in debut•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: To come off bench•