Bogdanovic recorded 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Pelicans.

Bogdanovic has been sizzling hot of late and has surpassed the 20-point mark in four of his last five games, becoming a reliable scoring threat alongside Trae Young in the Hawks' backcourt. Bogdanovic has also scored in double digits in 10 of his last 11 appearances and is averaging 17.5 points per tilt during that 11-game span.