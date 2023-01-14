Bogdanovic holds a questionable tag for Saturday's game versus the Raptors due to left quad soreness.
Bogdanovic logged 27 minutes during Friday's game versus the Pacers but evidently picked up a quad issue along the way. Given that it's just been termed soreness, he seemingly still has a decent chance to take the floor in Toronto.
