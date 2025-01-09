Bogdanovic is listed as probable for Thursday's game against Phoenix due to a lower leg injury, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Bogdanovic has battled a lower leg injury since late December but has appeared in two of the Hawks' previous three games and is slated to do so again Thursday. In 16 outings this season, Bogdanovic is averaging 10.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 25.5 minutes.