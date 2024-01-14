Bogdanovic registered 14 points (5-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three steals across 24 minutes during Saturday's 127-99 loss to Washington.

Bogdanovic continues to function as the Hawks' barometer off the bench, bringing his streak of double-digit scoring to 32 games. Although his average has come down slightly over the past two weeks, he has picked things up on the defensive end, tallying multiple steals in five straight contests. At this stage, the Hawks are going to need Bogdanovic to continue his strong play, should they hope to make any noise in the playoffs. Based on that fact, he should be able to flirt with top-70 value for the remainder of the season.