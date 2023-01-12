Bogdanovic posted 22 points (9-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 114-105 loss to the Bucks.

Bogdanovic had the hot hand early, knocking down five of seven shot attempts in the first half for 12 points to lead the Hawks. He added eight points in the third quarter on 3-of-6 shooting from the field before going just 1-of-5 in the final period as Atlanta lost its third straight home game. Bogdanovic finished with a team-high 22 points and connected on three attempts from beyond the arc for the eighth time in his last 10 games. It was his fifth time reaching the 20-point mark this season while he also recorded a season-high two steals in the contest.