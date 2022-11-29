Bogdanovic (knee) is listed as doubtful to play Wednesday against the Magic.
Hawks GM Landry Fields indicated Tuesday that Bogdanovic is drawing close to his season debut and should be back in "the next few games," suggesting he could be back soon. It seems unlikely to occur Wednesday, barring some gains in his recovery over the next 24 hours.
