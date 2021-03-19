Bogdanovic finished with 23 points (9-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt), six boards, and three assists in 29 minutes of a 116-93 win against the Thunder on Thursday.

Bogdanovic set a season high in points while seeing his most court time since returning from a nearly two-month absence earlier this month. The third year man can fill the box score when he sees the floor, but this was the first time he really lit it up since his knee injury. He'll face the Lakers on Saturday.