Bogdanovic will come off the bench in Wednesday's season opener against the Bulls, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Atlanta experimented with a few different alignments during the preseason, some of which featured Bogdanovic as a starter. However, coach Lloyd Pierce will opt to bring the free agent signee off the bench in Wednesday's opener, while Cam Reddish and De'Andre Hunter start alongside Trae Young, John Collins and Danilo Gallinari. it's possible Bogdanovic works his way into the starting lineup at some point, but either way he should play a significant role.