Bogdanovic (knee) is a game-time decision for Game 1 against the Bucks on Wednesday, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Bogdanovic was troubled by right knee soreness at the tail end of the second round series against Philadelphia, as he scored in single digits in each of the last three games. Despite the issue, the 28-year-old has remained in the starting lineup, though he has seen a reduction in minutes. If he is unavailable for Game 1, Kevin Huerter could see a larger workload Wednesday.