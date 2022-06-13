Per Bob Rathburn of Bally Sports Southeast, Bogdanovic underwent right knee surgery this offseason.

Bogdanovic dealt with lingering knee pain during the Hawks postseason run and was ultimately sidelined for their season-ending Game 5 loss to the Heat. Atlanta has yet to confirm the surgery, but Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com also reports hearing that the expected procedure has been completed. However, a potential return timetable for the sharpshooter has yet to be determined.