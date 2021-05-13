Bogdanovic (hamstring) is considered a game-time call for Thursday's matchup against Orlando, Sarah Spencer of the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

The Hawks have four key players listed as game-time decisions, so it's a less-than-ideal setup for DFS players. If Bogdanovic is ultimately held out, it would likely be for maintenance purposes after he played 40 minutes in Wednesday night's 120-116 win over the Wizards.