Bogdanovic (ankle) participated in the Hawks' shootaround and will be a game-time decision for Friday's game against Cleveland, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Nate McMillan said that Bogdanovic "should be ok," but the sharpshooter will remain a game-time decision Friday after landing on the injury report with a sprained left ankle. His participation at the team shootaround certainly bodes well for his availability, after he contributed 13 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's win over Charlotte.