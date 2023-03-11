Bogdanovic has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Celtics due to back tightness, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Bogdanovic will miss his third game of the calendar year due to back discomfort. With De'Andre Hunter (ankle) questionable, AJ Griffin, Garrison Mathews and Saddiq Bey could see expanded roles Saturday. Bogdanovic's next chance to play will come Monday against the Timberwolves.
More News
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Flirts with double-double off bench•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Scores in double figures off bench•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Excellent outing off bench Sunday•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Officially cleared•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Expected to play•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Questionable Monday•