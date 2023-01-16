Bogdanovic (quadriceps) will be available for Monday's game against Miami, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Fantasy managers can breathe a sigh of relief after Bogdanovic was downgraded to a game-time decision just hours before tipoff despite being absent from the injury report. As the top scoring option off the bench for Atlanta, Bogdanovic's availability should spell fewer opportunities for AJ Griffin.