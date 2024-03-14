Bogdan Bogdanovic (illness) is good to go for Wednesday's game versus Portland.
As expected, Bogdanovic will power through the illness, and he could be headed for a big night with a favorable matchup versus the Trail Blazers. Make sure you've got him active.
