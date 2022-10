Bogdanovic (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against Detroit, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Bogdanovic has yet to play during the 2022-23 campaign while he rehabs from an offseason knee procedure. It's unclear when he may make his season debut, but it appears the Hawks are content on handling his status on a game-by-game basis. The sharpshooter's next chance to suit up will come Friday in a rematch against the Pistons.