Hawks coach Nate McMillan said Saturday that Bogdanovic (knee) still isn't a full practice participant and doesn't have a timetable for his return, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Bogdanovic has yet to make his season debut as he is still recovering from offseason right knee surgery. Bogdanovic will likely have to get multiple full-contact practices under his belt in order to return to the court. Even after the 30-year-old guard is a full participant in practice, he will need some time to regain his conditioning.