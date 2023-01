Bogdanovic is out Saturday against the Hornets due to right knee injury management, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Bogdanovic is resting for the second half of the back-to-back set as the Hawks exercise caution after the guard missed the first 22 games of the season with a knee injury. His absence could open up time for AJ Griffin, Aaron Holiday and could potentially even get Justin Holiday back in the mix.