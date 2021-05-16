Bogdanovic (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rockets, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
The Hawks are resting most of their key players for Sunday's regular-season finale. Lou Williams and Skylar Mays could see increased run in Bogdanovic's absence.
