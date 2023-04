Bogdanovic (knee/rest) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Bogdanovic posted 26 points in 33 minutes during Tuesday's win over Chicago, but he'll take a seat for the second half of Atlanta's back-to-back set. In his absence, AJ Griffin, Garrison Mathews and Aaron Holiday are candidates for increased roles off the bench.