The Clippers traded Hyland and Terance Mann to the Hawks on Thursday in exchange for Bogdan Bogdanovic, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

A fresh start could be just what Hyland needs, as he was used sparingly by the Clippers. He made just 20 regular-season appearances with the Clippers, averaging 7.2 points, 1.4 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 11.1 minutes. In Atlanta, Hyland will compete for backcourt minutes off the bench with guys like Terance Mann and Vit Krejci.