Hyland (trade pending) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Bucks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
While fellow trade-deadline acquisitions Caris LeVert (trade pending), Terance Mann (trade pending) and Georges Niang (trade pending) are all listed as questionable, Hyland has already been ruled out. Even when available, Hyland will likely compete for limited minutes in Atlanta's backcourt.
More News
-
Hawks' Bones Hyland: Traded to Atlanta•
-
Clippers' Bones Hyland: Rough outing in loss•
-
Clippers' Bones Hyland: Nabs three steals in win Monday•
-
Clippers' Bones Hyland: Leads charge for Clippers again•
-
Clippers' Bones Hyland: Leads Clippers in scoring•
-
Clippers' Bones Hyland: Not starting Wednesday•