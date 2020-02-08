Goodwin scored 21 points (7-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding four assists, two rebounds and a block in 28 minutes off the bench during Friday's 112-107 loss to the Celtics.

With Trea Young (ankle) out of action, Jeff Teague got the start at point guard, but it was Goodwin who took advantage of the available opportunities by tying the career high in scoring he set Dec. 30 in Orlando. The second-year guard isn't seeing the kind of minutes or usage that would lead to consistent fantasy value, but he should be on the DFS radar if Young misses any additional time.