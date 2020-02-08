Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Big night off bench
Goodwin scored 21 points (7-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding four assists, two rebounds and a block in 28 minutes off the bench during Friday's 112-107 loss to the Celtics.
With Trea Young (ankle) out of action, Jeff Teague got the start at point guard, but it was Goodwin who took advantage of the available opportunities by tying the career high in scoring he set Dec. 30 in Orlando. The second-year guard isn't seeing the kind of minutes or usage that would lead to consistent fantasy value, but he should be on the DFS radar if Young misses any additional time.
More News
-
Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Scores 11 points off bench•
-
Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Strong effort off bench•
-
Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Returning to bench Tuesday•
-
Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Struggles from deep in spot start•
-
Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Starting for injured Young•
-
Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Logs 21 points, six dimes•
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.