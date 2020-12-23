Goodwin (elbow) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's season opener against the Bulls, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Despite a sprained elbow, Goodwin will be available. He shouldn't have much fantasy relevance, though he will see some minutes at backup point guard with Rajon Rondo (personal) and Kris Dunn (knee) both sidelined.
More News
-
Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Upgraded to probable•
-
Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Getting guaranteed deal for 2020-21•
-
Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Excluded from rotation•
-
Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Gets two-way deal converted•
-
Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Big night off bench•