Goodwin (elbow) will be available for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
As expected, Goodwin will be available. He saw 13 minutes in the opener, which was a blowout win over the Bulls.
