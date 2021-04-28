Goodwin (ankle) is available for Wednesday's contest against the 76ers, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

Goodwin got the start Monday against the Pistons and could do so again Wednesday, as Trae Young (ankle) remains sidelined. In his four starts this season, Goodwin has averaged 12.8 points, 5.8 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 32.5 minutes.